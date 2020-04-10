Windy Friday predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet RSE predicts windy Friday for Kazakhstan.

15-20 mps wind, dust storm are expected in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions during the day.

Fog will blanket some parts of Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions. Wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the regions.

15-20 mps winds are also forecast for Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Foggy weather is expected in some areas of Akmola and Karaganda regions.