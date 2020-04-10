EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:30, 10 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Windy Friday predicted for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet RSE predicts windy Friday for Kazakhstan.

    15-20 mps wind, dust storm are expected in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions during the day.

    Fog will blanket some parts of Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions. Wind of 15-20 mps will blow in the regions.

    15-20 mps winds are also forecast for Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

    Foggy weather is expected in some areas of Akmola and Karaganda regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!