Windy weather and ice slick expected in Kazakhstan Nov 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, blizzard, ice slick and strong wind are expected in north-western, northern and eastern parts of the republic on Saturday, November 28.

As Kazhydromet informs, the other regions of the country will have sunny weather on this day. Fog will blanket some areas of Kazakhstan.

Fog will cover parts of Pavlodar region, where snow drift, black ice and strong wind up to 17-22 m per s are forecast too. Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, nighttime and morning fog as well as ice slick are expected in some areas of Aktobe region.

Gusty wind up to 15-20 m per s and snow drift will hit parts of North Kazakhstan region. Black ice and fog are also expected there.

Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 18-23 m per s will dominate today’s weather forecast for Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol will rise up to 18-23 m per s.

Fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions.