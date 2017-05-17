Windy weather expected in Kazakhstan on May 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Treacherous weather will take hold of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Rains with thunderstorm, fog, stiff wind and dust storm are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Chances of precipitation will be very low only in western and northwestern Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Dust storm will blanket Kyzylorda region.



Hail may hit East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Mangistau, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog early in the morning.



Mercury will drop to 0-5°C in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions at night.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan region.