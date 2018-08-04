Windy weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with showers, hail, stiff wind, and patches of fog are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, August 4, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog at night and early in the morning.



Chances of hail will be high in Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Scorching heat will grip Almaty, Aktobe, parts of Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.