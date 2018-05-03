EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:02, 03 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Windy weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Thursday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high across most regions of Kazakhstan. Only Western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of country will see thunderstorm, fog, stiff wind, and dust storm, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in East Kazakhstan region at night.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!