EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:52, 02 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 2

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 2, the weather in Kazakhstan will be determined by the Southern cyclone which will bring snowfall to most regions of the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Southeastern regions will see a mix of rain and snow, with heavy snowfall to batter mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions. Sunny weather and no precipitation are forecast for western and northern regions only.

    Gusting wind is expected in northern, eastern, southern and southeastern regions. Ground blizzard will hit northwestern, northern, eastern and central parts. Fog and ice slick are predicted for mountainous areas of southern regions and southeast of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!