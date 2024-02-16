07:18, 16 February 2024 | GMT +6
Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 16
Kazhydromet national weather service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for February 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thus, southwestern, eastern parts of Kazakhstan will see snowfall today.
Southern and southeastern regions will be hit by precipitation, sometimes heavy snowfall and blizzard.
Wind speed will increase across the country. Fog will blanket southeastern and northwestern areas.
Black ice will form on the roads of southern regions.