Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 19

Kazhydromet national weather service forecasts no precipitation in northern, central and southwestern parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 19, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Other regions will see rain and thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall to batter southeastern areas. Hail and squall are possible in the country’s west and southeast.

Strong wind is forecast across the country.

Heat wave will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda regions and south of Kostanay region in the daytime.

Scorching heat is predicted for Mangistau region, and for the south of Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

Fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Ulytau regions, in northern and central areas of Abai region, in the west and central areas of Karaganda region, in the west, north and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, in the west and south of Akmola region, in the south of East Kostanay region, in the northwest and east of Kyzylorda region, in the coastal areas of Mangistau region, in the north of Zhetysu region, and in central areas of Almaty region.

Extremely high fire risk is reported for Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, southwest and south of West Kazakhstan region, west and south of Aktobe region, west of Almaty region, south of Kostanay, Karaganda and Abai regions, central areas and south of Ulytau region, as well as east of Zhetysu region.