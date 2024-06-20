Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 20

Western, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather with no precipitation on Thursday, June 20. Other regions will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, with hail to batter northern and northwestern areas. Squall is forecast in southern parts. Wind speed will intensify across the country, Kazhydromet News Agency reports.

Heatwave will grip Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions in the daytime, south of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau regions, and in desert areas of Turkistan region.

Fire threat remains hjgh in Aktobe, Almaty regions, in the north and east of Ulytau regions, in the north and central part of Abai region, in the west and central part of Karaganda region, in western, northern and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, in western and southern parts of Kyzylorda region, in coastal areas of Mangistau region, in the north of Zhetysu region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Ulytau regions, in the southwest and south of West Kazakhstan region, in the west and south of Aktobe region, in the north of Almaty region, in the south of Kostanay, Karaganda, and Abai regions, in the east of Zhetysu region.