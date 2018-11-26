Windy weather, precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will be hit today by frontal-type precipitation, Kazhydromet says.

Snowfall will strike northern, north-western and eastern parts. Fog and ice slick as well as snowstorms are forecast in some areas.



Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase to 20-25mps and fog will blanket the region at night.



Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions will have windy and foggy weather with snowstorm to hit some areas. Black ice is forecast for the East Kazakhstan region as well.



Fog and ice slick are expected in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions with wind speed to rise to 15-20 mps.



Ice slick, strong wind and fog are expected in Kostanay region.



Snowstorm and gusting wind will hit Pavlodar region.



Wind speed in Turkestan region will increase to 15-20mps with fog to descend in some parts.



Fog will blanket Atyrau and Karaganda regions.



Wind speed in Aktobe region will rise to 18mps.