Windy weather predicted across Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 18, western and eastern Kazakhstan will see scattered precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong wind are expected.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, in Kyzylorda region, there will be patches of fog and wind strengthening up to 15-23 meters per second.



In Mangistau region, patchy fog is expected in the morning. The wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in the daytime.



In West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, patchy fog and ice slick are expected.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Atyrau, Kostanay, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. The wind will strengthen up to 15-23 mps in Zhambyl, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



In Almaty region, there will be patches of fog. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps.

The wind is also expected to strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan region.