EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:53, 30 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Windy weather predicted for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE «Kazhydromet» announced the weather forecast for July 30, reports Kazinform reports.

    Squall, hail, rude wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps are expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket some parts of North-Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions during night and morning hours.

    15-20 mps wind is predicted for Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions. Dust storm will hit Kyzylorda region.

    Hail is expected during the day in Mangistau region.

    Intense heat remains in Atyrau and southern part of West Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Almaty regions.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!