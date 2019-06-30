Winged dombra’ installed in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - "Dombyra", a new architectural composition, was installed in Kokshetau as a gift to the 195th Anniversary of the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Dombyra Stele was created near the Regional Kazakh Music and Drama Theater in Kokshetau by renowned sculptor and painter Manarbek Burmaganov.



"Dombra is a musical instrument of the Kokshetau akyns (Birzhan-sal, Aqan Seri). I came up with the idea of creating a ‘winged dombra' a long time ago. In 2014, I made a sketch and gave it to the Regional Tourism Department. This year, my ‘winged dombra' arouse interested, and the idea became reality," Burmaganov told Kazinform correspondent.

According to the sculptor, the 10-meter stele is made of metal and concrete.