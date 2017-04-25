Winner of Astana Piano Passion contest to be determined in online voting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Online voting for the winner of the 4th International Young Pianists Competition Astana Piano Passion is underway at the official website of the contest astana-app.kz.

30 participants can become the winner of the People's Choice Award within the framework of the Astana Piano Passion competition.



Over 5,000 Internet users cast in their votes on Day 1 of the voting. To date, the number of votes submitted has exceeded 20,000. Fans from Kazakhstan, Russia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, South Korea, Australia and Germany are reportedly the most active.



One Internet user can cast only one vote and follow the process of voting until the winner will be announced.



The young pianist with the biggest number of votes will receive the People's Choice Award. The online voting is due to last until April 27.



The prize fund of the competition totals $60,000.