    14:55, 16 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Winner of Cotto-Alvarez fight can&#39;t anybody but Golovkin - M. Suleiman

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of World Boxing Council Mauricio Suleiman once again told that the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight would have to face Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin next, Vesti.kz reports referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "We can confirm that the winner must face our interim champion, Golovkin. It's a fight that has to happen, the winner cannot face someone else," the WBC President said.

    It was earlier informed that in case of a success of the Cotto-Alvarez fight the promoters could arrange a rematch. In, turn, Golden Boy Promotions President Oscar De La Hoya, who is representing the interests of Alvarez, told that the fight with Golovkin was possible but in near future.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
