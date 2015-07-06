EN
    10:06, 06 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Winner of Cotto-Alvarez fight has to fight Golovkin next

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC president Mauricio Suleiman told that the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight must fight interim champion of the federation Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan, Sport.kz informs,

    "The winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight must fight Golovking next. This is what the WBC dictates. If doesn't happen G. Golovkin becomes the only champion of the federation," Mauricio Suleiman said.

    Suleiman also told that the team of Cotto has to receive a consent for the fight against Alvarez, but there should not be any problems with that.

