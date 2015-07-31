Winner of International Olympiad in Informatics to have special trophy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of the International Olympiad in Informatics among school students Professor of the department of informatics of New Bulgarian University Krassimir Manev gave a brief interview to a Kazinform correspondent.

Thus, according to him, except for the gold medal the winner of the Olympiad in informatics will receive a cup of the Olympiad.

This year, as a result of two stages of the tournament, a schoolboy from South Korea scored 600 of 600 possible points. He noted earlier that it would be his second gold medal collected at Olympiads.

The awarding ceremony will be held tomorrow, August 1. In total, 27 gold medals, 55 silver medals and 79 bronze medals will be awarded.