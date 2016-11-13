Winner of MMA Cup of Kazakhstan devoted victory to his teacher

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Final of the III MMA Cup of Kazakhstan came to the end on Saturday in Kokshetau. Long-awaited combat evening presented fans a colourful show with participation a ring-announcers, effective a ring-girls, actors of the Kazakhstan stage and, of course, the strongest fighters who reached the final, sports.kz wrote.

The event is devoted to the 25 anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. The long-awaited meeting was opened by the match between Elzhas Kanagat "Tayson" (Almaty) and Dmitry Yermolaev (Karaganda region) who gained another victory, having finished a duel suffocating hold. The combat evening was continued by the meeting of Sayat Zhakulin "Lion's heart" from Kokshetau (the silver prize-winner of ju-jitsu championship among Asia, Master of Sports in combat sambo) and the winner of the "Fight of Nomad", Master of Sports in combat sambo Meyrbek Makhanov "Makhach" from Astana. The ambitious "Fistfight" left no chance for the opponent, having completed the fight by a technical knockout.

"I would like to congratulate Sergey Veselov, my personal trainer on his birthday. My victory is the birthday present. Thanks to all who supported me", the "Fistfight" said after fight.

The third place was taken by the national team of Astana. Karaganda team won the second place. The team from Almaty is leading.