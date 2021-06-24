EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:11, 24 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Winners of 2021 Urker Awards announced in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Winners of the 2021 Urker National Awards in the sphere of printed, radio, and online journalism have been announced in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Urker Awards were up for grabs in 11 nominations. This year saw the launch of the special 12th nomination – «The Best Article dated to the 30th Anniversary of Independence».

    44 nominees were shortlisted by the jury.

    «Kazinform» International News Agency was named «The Best News Portal of the Year».

    «Turkistan» took home the award as «The Best Newspaper of the Year», whereas Forbes became «The Best Magazine of the Year».

    Maksat Shagyrbayev of Newsroom.kz took home the award in the category «The Best Photo of the Year».

    The award in the nomination «The Best Analytical Article of the Year» went to Dina Imambayeva of Aqiqat Magazine.

    Tamara Vaal of Vlast.kz received the award in the nomination «The Best Interview of the Year».

    Qazaq radiosy won the special Urker prize «The Best Article dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence».



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Events News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!