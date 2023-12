Winners of 2022 Kazakhstan Mountain Bike Championships named

TEKELI. KAZINFORM – Denis Sergienko claimed gold at the 2022 Kazakhstan Mountain Bike Championships in Tekeli this past weekend, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Sergienko finished first in the Men’s XCO race ahead of Yegor Karasev who settled for silver. Bronze went to Temirlan Mukhamediyanov who finished third.

Tatyana Geneleva claimed gold in the Women’s XCO race. Finishing second was Alina Sarkulova. Yekaterina Stepanova hauled bronze.

As for Junior (Boys and Girls) XCO race, gold went to Nikita Galkin. Konstantin Kazakov and Konstantin Shinkaruk finished 2nd and 3rd winning silver and bronze, accordingly. Violetta Kazakova clinched gold. Silver went to Alina Spirina. Milana Kotelnikova collected bronze.

Photo: olympic.kz