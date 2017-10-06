Winners of Al-Farabi sci-tech award to be determined today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final meeting of the Commission for Al-Farabi State Science and Technology Award has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year the organizers received 24 applications for the award, of which 11 proceeded to the second stage. Following the meeting, the Commission will determine the list of the projects that will be recommended to receive the award from the President of Kazakhstan. The prize fund of the Al-Farabi State Science and Technology Award this year amounts to KZT 18,6 million.

The awards will be presented by the Head of State on Kazakhstan's Independence Day - the 16th of December.