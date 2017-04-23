EN
    16:47, 23 April 2017

    Winners of Almaty Marathon announced

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Winners of the 6th Almaty Marathon have been announced today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nikolai Grigorov of Russia and Polina Repina from Kazakhstan won the Almaty Marathon and captured a 350,000 tenge prize apiece.

    Grigorov covered the distance in 2 hours and 30 minutes, whereas Repina needed more time - she covered the distance in 3 hours 16 minutes.

    Amir Baitukanov from Ust-Kamenogorsk and Aidyn Kassen from Astana came in second and third respectively. As for women, Alyona Uvarova from Almaty and Mariya Kireyeva from Semey finished 2nd and 3rd accordingly.

    As a reminder, over 13,000 people took part in the Almaty Marathon today.

