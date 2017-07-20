Winners of Asian Athletics Championship honored in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Track and Field Athletics Federation of Kazakhstan Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly honored the winners of the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship that was held in India earlier this month.

The 22nd Asian Athletics Championship brought together over 800 athletes from 43 Asian countries in Bhubaneswar on July 6-9. Kazakhstan ranked third in the overall medal tally topped by India and China. Our athletes hauled 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.



"I would like to say thank you on behalf of the federation to all athletes who defended the honor of our country at the championship. Thanks to constant support of President Nursultan Nazarbayev our athletes conquer more and more heights. The World Athletics Championship will take place in London in August. I wish good luck to our athletes who will compete with the strongest sportsmen out there. Let's hope this is not our last meeting," Mr Dzhaksybekov said jokingly.







Minister Mukhamediuly, in turn, thanked coaches who helped athletes to win.



As a reminder, Viktoriya Zyabkina collected two gold medals in the 100m and 200m Run events. Mariya Ovchinnikova clinched gold in the Triple Jump event. Rima Kashafutdinova, Viktoriya Zyabkina, Svetlana Golendova and Olga Safronova won gold in the 4˟100m Relay event. Safronova also claimed silver in the 100m Run event and bronze in the 200m Run event. Irina Ektova hauled silver in the Triple Jump event. Shot putter Ivan Ivanov brought Kazakhstan bronze.

