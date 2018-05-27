Winners of BI Marathon announced in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Winners of the Charity BI Marathon were awarded in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Nurken Omirbai and Yekaterina Gritsai won the male and female 10km race covering the distance in 0:35:47 and 0:42:08, respectively.



Kudaibergen Zeinollayev celebrated his win in the 21km race. He finished it in 1:09:44. As for female 21km race, it was Olga Bogomolskaya who crossed the finish line first covering the distance in 1:22:14.



In the 42.2km race the winners were Vadim Maksimenko (2:34:56) and Kymbat Yeltayeva (3:36:18).



All winners got valuable prizes.



It should be noted that Aliyana Zhylanbayeva who turns five this October was the youngest participant of the marathon, whereas Kairbai Salimov, 76, was the oldest.







The 3rd edition of the BI Marathon gathered a record number of participants - 7,200 people. Runners from 20 countries, including Germany, China, Russia, Ukraine and many other countries came to Astana to take part in the marathon.



Olympic boxing champion and Kazakhstani MP Serik Sapiyev was spotted among the participants of the marathon.







All the funds raised during the marathon will be sent to a charitable fund BI - Zhuldyzai to help sick children. Organizers claim that over 22 million tenge has been raised this year.













