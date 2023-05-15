Winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 greeted in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The aircraft carrying the winners of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 held in Uzbekistan has touched down at the Astana international airport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Head coach Myrzagali Aitzhanov and gold medalists Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Aslanbek Shymbergenov as well as silver medalist Dulat Bekbauov were greeted at the airport earlier today.

Myrzagali Aitzhanov revealed it was not a walk in the park to get to the championships since the organizers picked only the best boxers in each weight category. In his words, the selection process was quite rigorous.

The rest of the Kazakh national boxing team is expected to land at the Astana international airport later in the day.

It is worth mentioning that the Kazakh boxers managed to repeat one of the milestones achieved 10 years ago by grabbing four gold medals in Tashkent.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had praised the Kazakh boxers for demonstrating such ‘a high level’ at the event.