Winners of Isker Awards named in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2021 Isker Awards have been awarded within the framework of the 15th jubilee awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Winners of the Isker Awards are chosen among those companies vying for the Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize and participants of the Best Product of Kazakhstan exhibition-contest who constantly try to perfect their products and services.

KazFerroSteel LLP won the Isker Award as the best large-sized enterprise.

Aluminium of Kazakhstan LLP (Almaty region), ‘MediDez’ Scientific Production Association LLP (Kostanay region), SAPA SU LLP (Akmola region), DANMARD LLP (Nur-Sultan) and Balmuzdaq LLP (Turkestan region) swept the Isker Award as the best medium-sized enterprises.

Small-sized enterprises which took home the Isker Award are as follows: Best Meat LLP (Almaty region), Sultan Palase Hotel LLP (Atyrau region), ‘Elena’ garment manufacture (Almaty) and ECOprom Pavlodar LLP (Pavlodar region).

Agro Lab LLP based in North Kazakhstan region won the incentive Isker Award from the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the participants of the 15th jubilee awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Presidential Prize in Nur-Sultan.