Winners of ITF World Tennis Tour announced in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Winners of the ITF World Tennis Tour M/W 25 as part of the traditional President’s Cup were announced in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The final of the ITF World Tennis Tour M25 saw two Japanese tennis players in action in the Beeline Arena. The 25-year-old Renta Tokuda ranked 625th in the world captured the M25 Astana title by stunning Yusuke Takahashi in a confident two-set win 6-0, 6-4.

Polina Iatcenko of Russia claimed the W25 Astana title by defeating Belarusian Aliona Falei in a two-set final 6-3, 6-3.

The total prize pool of the ITF World Tennis Tour W25 and M25 totaled $50,000.