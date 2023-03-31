Winners of Nauryz TV show award revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital of Astana hosted today a grand ceremony of presenting the NAURYZ TV show award, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the ceremony, the winners in 13 nominations were revealed. So, ‘Mirzhakyp. Oyan, Kazakh!’ by Murat Yeszhan won in the Best Historic TV Shows nomination.

‘Akzhauyn’ was announced the best drama TV show, ‘Kelinzhan’ the best comedy TV show, 'Serjan Bratan’ the best web-TV show, and ‘Patrul’ the best commercial TV show.

The Nauryz award for Best Actor went to Dulyga Akmolda for starring in 'Serjan Bratan' TV series, while the Best Actress nomination was won by Zhanel Sergazina for her role in ‘Nyanya’.

The winners were also revealed for The Best Supporting Actor, The Best Supporting Actress, The Best Director, The Best Screenwriter, The Best Camera Operator, The Best Editing, and The Best Soundtrack nominations.

All the winners were handed over a special statuette and one million tenge in money prize.

In total, over 250 applications for the Nauryz award were received since February 24.

Republican and regional TV broadcasters, studios, production centers, as well as other media organizations making series can take part in the awarding ceremony submitting their works aired on Kazakh TV channels, YouTube, or other platforms between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022.

The competition aims at promoting television series content, Kazakhstani series among viewers on domestic and international online platforms.