Winners of Science Slam Kazakhstan show named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The finalists of "Science Slam - Kazakhstan", a popular science show, presented their projects of a smart bus-stop, innovative waste containers and a chocolate printer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The scientific event, initiated by the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was held for the third time. Seven young researchers presented their projects to the public.



Science Slam is a contest of young scientists in a stand-up format. Each contestant had 10 minutes to get out his/her idea in a witty, interesting and simple way to a wide audience. The champion of the scientific battle was determined by the sound level meter in accordance with the number of the audience's claps.



Rafael Khissamutdinov, a student of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, took the first place presenting "Intelligent System for Remote Management of Solid Waste Containers" project.

"The project concept is to introduce a technology for sorting garbage. We want it to be recycled. People are not ready yet to sort their garbage. Therefore, we spread as much information about ourselves as possible. There will be sensors of radio frequency identification of garbage, marks, temperature sensors on the trash container. A person does not even need to touch the lid as they will be three meters deep," says the winner.







In the meantime, Nurlan Karimzhan, a student of the International IT University won silver for his project of "ecoStation" smart solar-powered bus station.

The third place was taken by Gulira Abrayeva, the student of the Turan University with the project of "Cross-Cultural Aspects of Consumer Behavior within the Eurasian Economic Union".



"In the furtherance of the mission to support talented Kazakhstanis, in particular, motivating youngsters to develop science in the country, the Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation also conducts similar events in addition to grants and competitive programs. Science Slam shows and proves that involvement in science is a very exciting and fascinating process. It aims to draw attention to the society of young scientists and their scientific developments," said Sergey Tokhtarov, the Director of the Foundation's representative office based in Almaty City.