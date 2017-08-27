Winners of SCO and CICA marathon awarded

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Winners of the International Athletics Marathon of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) received their awards and prizes, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Andrey Petrov from Uzbekistan was first at the finish line in the main 42 km race among men. The places from second to ninth went to Vladislav Pryamov (Belarus), Ilya Tyapkin (Kyrgyzstan), Tuvey Titus (Kenya), Andrey Leymenov (Kazakhstan), Shohruh Dovlatov (Kazakhstan), Sadyk Bayimbetov (Kazakhstan), Zhudarbek Kochkonbaev (Kyrgyzstan), and Amir Baitukanov (Kazakhstan).











Victoria Polyudina from Kyrgyzstan won the same distance among women. Behind her were Marina Khmelevskaya (Uzbekistan), Gulzhanat Zhanatbek (Kazakhstan), Maria Korobitskaya (Kyrgyzstan), Zhanna Mamazhanova (Kyrgyzstan), Olga Bogomolskaya (Kazakhstan), Chulunkhu Shinettsetseg (Mongolia), Ryuksyan Khan (China), and Karlygash Samyzhan (Kazakhstan).











Competitions in 2,017 and 10 km ended earlier with the following results:

In men's 2,017 m Paralympian race the first prize went to Kurban Abuov and the second and the third to Nikolay Kvashin and Dastan Raushanbekov accordingly.

In women's paralympians competition Oksana Li was the first at the finish line and silver went to Zhannat Babakumova.

In men's 2,017 m race gold medal went to Alimzhan Seiteshev, Adilbek Serikbek bagged silver and Yevgeniy Arkhipov received the bronze medal.

Anar Kyrykbayeva was the fastest on the same distance among women and the second and third places went to two Anastasia Sharovarova and Bella Komarova respectively.

In men's 10 km race Kudaibergen Zeynollaev finished first and Daryn Konysbaev and Artem Chizhevsky came second and third accordingly.

In women's 10 km race the gold medal went to Tatyana Neroznak and Balnur Asylbek and Nadezhda Bekmagambetova took the second and the third places respectively.

In total, 5,600 participants from different parts of Kazakhstan as well as from abroad took part in the marathon in Astana.

