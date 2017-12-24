Winners of the first Astana Winter Marathon awarded

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first Astana Winter Marathon ended, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the event organizing committee.

As we reported earlier, about 400 athletes from various regions of Kazakhstan competed in the marathon for the distances of 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km 195 m.





Most athletes, 298 people, were male. The number of women participating in the race is 90. The youngest competitor of the race was 9 years old, while the oldest was 70.





The marathon runners included representatives of government bodies and Kazakh business. In particular, CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan Bolat Zhamishev finished the 21-km race, and Head of BI Group Aidyn Rakhimbayev and his family ran 10 km.





Prizes and valuable gifts were awarded to the winners in the absolute classification for each race and in three age divisions (18-34, 35-44, 45+). The absolute champions of the Astana Winter Marathon are Arman Galymov and Assem Merkazhanova (10 km), Pavel Broda and Assel Kuspanova (21 km), and Askar Zhanabergenov (the marathon race).





















