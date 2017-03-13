Winners of Tumar national TV prize to be named on Mar 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev revealed who was included into the panel of judges of the National Television Prize "Tumar", Kazinform reports.

Applicants were offered to submit their applications by March 7, 2017. The main goal of the project is to stimulate development of TV industry in Kazakhstan and encourage Kazakhstani journalists.



"The awarding ceremony of the National Television Prize "Tumar" will take place on March 17. The judges will have to choose 12 out of 200 works submitted for the prize," Minister Abayev wrote in a Facebook post, adding the list of judges.



public figure, political writer and academician Gadilbek Shalakhmetov;



general director of the President's TV and Radio complex Yerlan Bekkhpzhin;



president of Kazakhstan's Press Club Assel Karaulova;



chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Kazakhstan Barysy Development Fund Arman Shurayev;



public figure, TV host and producer Aruzhan Sain;



advisor to the Senate Speaker Bibigul Zheksenbai;



TV host, journalist and head of the press service of the Nur Otan Party Aleksandr Aksyutits;



director and screenwriter Lev Mariupolskiy;



general director of KazMediaCenter Mirbolat Ayupov;



senator Zhabal Yeraliyev;



journalist Imangali Nurtleu;



deputy of Majilis of the 6th convocation Irina Aronova;



executive director of the National Association of TV and Radio Broadcasters of Kazakhstan Sholpan Zhakssybayeva.