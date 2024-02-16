Winners of Youth Olympic Games awarded letters of gratitude on behalf of Kazakh President

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov awarded letters of gratitude on behalf of the Kazakh President to the winners and runners-up of the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 held in South Korea's Gangwon between January 19- February 1, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Рrimeminister.kz.

The Prime Minister congratulated the country’s sportsmen on their achievements. He noted Kazakhstan won the first in its history gold at the Winter Youth Olympic Games. The country’s team secured the 20th place among 78 states in overall medal standings.

Winner of the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games 2024 in ski jumping Iliya Mizernykh and his coach Kairat Biekenov received letters of gratitude.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Kazakhstan's junior ice hockey team that secured the bronze medal in the men's 3-on-3 tournament at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon received letters of gratitude.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz