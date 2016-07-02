Winning a seat on UN Security Council is another big achievement for Kazakhstan, view

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a one more big achievement of our country in the international arena, says director of the regional museum of literature and art named after Bukhar Zhirau in Pavlodar Ms Roza Igibayeva.

"Our country is just 25 years old but thanks to our leader Nursultan Nazarbayev and his far-sighted and peaceful policy Kazakhstan has earned remarkable standing in the world," Ms Igibayeva told Kazinform correspondent.



"Since the early days of his tenure the President has done a lot to stabilize the social life in the country and to unite us all into one nation. There have never been any inter-ethnic or inter-faith conflicts in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan has no enemies and ill-wishers thanks to its multi-vector policy," she stressed.



"Many of the initiatives put forward by Kazakhstan are supported worldwide," Ms Igibayeva noted. "One of the recent documents - the Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century" - was praised and welcomed by other countries. Kazakhstan abandoned its nuclear arsenal and has the moral right to call on nuclear disarmament."



"As the majority of Kazakhstanis, I'm proud of my peaceful country and confident that Kazakhstan's voice and its constructive proposals on strengthening of peace will be heard at the UNSC," she said in conclusion.