Winter Olympic Games-2022: Almaty or Beijing?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 31, the city hosting the 24th Winter Olympic Games-2022 will be selected. People of Kazakhstan and China are anticipating this day with growing impatience.

Tens of cities submitted their bids to host the Games in 2022. However, many of them refused to continue to compete for this right. As a result, two cities are left standing - Almaty and Beijing.

We will find out which city is the best one for hosting the Games in 2022 on July 31 when the ceremony of voting on the host city is held in the capital city of Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur.

Beijing is quite a competitor taking into account that it has already held the Olympic Games. However, Almaty is ready to compete for this right.

A live broadcast of the session of the IOC in Kuala Lumpur will be held at Abai Square in Almaty on July 31, 3 pm.