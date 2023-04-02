‘Winter’s tail’ to bring cold to Italy at Easter

ROME. KAZINFORM - A 'winter's tail' of unusually low spring temperatures will bring widespread cold conditions to Italy at Easter, forecasters said, ANSA reports.

Temperatures will fall by at least 10 degrees around Easter Sunday, they said, and there will be snow over central hills.

But before then there will be deceptively summery conditions in much of the country and peaks of 25-28°C in Sicily, as well as scattered showers, especially in the north.