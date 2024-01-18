Winter season in Burabay Resort

World-known Burabay resort dubbed “Kazakhstan's Little Switzerland” attracts tourists all year round. Winter in Burabay is snowy and frosty, with air temperature dropping sometimes to -40°C. The resort area offers winter excursions to its guests on fair weather days regardless of plunging temps, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press office of Burabay State National Park.

Burabay – the Pearl of Kazakhstan excursion includes the tours to Khanskiy Pereval, an observation platform offeringh an amazing panoramic view of Zheke Batyr, Burabay and Kokshetau mountains.

Photo credit: Burabay State National Nature Park

On the Abylai Khan Meadow tourists can enjoy the view on Ushkyz and Okzhetpes mountains, take pictures sitting on Abylai Khan’s Throne and make wishes.

Photo credit: Burabay State National Nature Resort

Another attraction is Kogildir Shyganak (Blue Bay) on the left side of Lake Auliekol which is located between the spurs of Kokshe and Temirtau mountains. In the middle of the bay is Jumbaktas Rock. Jumbaktas means “mysterious stone” in Kazakh. Looking at it, some people discern an image of a young woman with unfastened hair, and some see an old woman. When looking at Jumbaktas from the side of Okzhetpes Recreation Facility, one can see an image of a mysterious sphinx in its contours.

Jumbaktas Rock. Photo credit: Burabay State National Nature Resort

Jumbaktas. Photo credit: Burabay State National Nature Resort

Bolektau is a natural observation platform of the Burabay Resort, which offers an incredible view on the main sights of this area at a height of 147 meters: Blue Bay, Jumbaktas Rock, Okzhetpes mountain, Lakes Burabay and Bolshoye Chebachye.

Photo credit: Burabay State National Nature Resort

Okzhetpes Mountain. Photo credit: Burabay State National Nature Resort

When visiting Imanai Brook, tourists can relax listening to a gentle murmur of the mountain water while breathing fresh air.

Photo credit: Burabay State National Nature Resort

The resort area also offers one-day individual and group excursions, which include visits to the picturesque sites and a red deer breeding farm.

As many as one million tourists visit the Burabay Resort annually.

The winter season here was opened on December 17.