Winter Season on the pages of The Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fourth issue of the Diplomatic Herald magazine was published on the eve of the New Year at a time of high political and international activity.

The last quarter of the year was marked by a number of important domestic political and international events. The "principle of pragmatism" in foreign policy and the "focus on a proactive and peace-loving path" were consolidated in the annual State of the Nation Address of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, while the President's article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" urged the world community to take a fresh look at the heritage of the Great Steppe. "We believe that this great work, initiated by the head of state, will certainly contribute to strengthening the international standing of our country and the mutual connectivity and enrichment of cultures of the modern world," - Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said in his welcoming speech, the Kazakh MFA's official website reads.

The issue pays special attention to the multi-faceted and sustainable Kazakh-Russian strategic relations, which are evaluated and analysed in the articles by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov and Ambassador of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin.

An exclusive article by Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sushma Swaraj reveals the current level and existing opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation.

The journal also contains an exclusive interview with the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Miroslav Jenča, about Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council and the peacekeeping achievements in 2017-2018.

In recent years, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan has considerably increased, including in the area of strengthening regional security. An exclusive article by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Adela Raz, discusses this matter.

The winter issue also contains articles on the "Code of Conduct Towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism", the significance of the Aktau Convention on the Caspian Sea, the new "Protecting Business and Investments" project office and Ernst & Young's authoritative analysis on the development of the business environment and investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan.

The Diplomatic Herald of Kazakhstan is published in Kazakh, Russian and English languages.

The electronic version of the journal is available on the website: http://mfa.gov.kz/en/content/Journal