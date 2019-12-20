EN
    18:13, 20 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Winter storm alert in effect across some regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Windstorm and black ice will batter Aktobe region on December 21. Chances of storm are high.

    Snow, windstorm and ice slick are forecast to sweep across East Kazakhstan region tomorrow. Wind will gust locally up to 25 m/s.

    West Kazakhstan region, in particular, Uralsk, will wake up in the blanket of fog. Chances of storm are high.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
