Winter Universiade 2017: Britain targets at medals in curling

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Great Britain is sending 71 athletes to Almaty for the 28th Winter Universiade.



The British athletes will compete in 10 sports: freestyle, Alpine skiing, curling (men’s, women’s), figure skating, ice hockey (men’s, women’s), short-track, mogul, cross-country skiing, slopestyle and snowboarding.

“We expect the sportsmen to win medals in curling as we have performed quite well in this sport in the previous Universiades. The women's national team won gold in Erzurum in 2011, the men snatched silver in Trentino in 2013 and bronze in Granada in 2015. In any case, every country has its strong points and we expect interesting and fair competition,” Deputy Chief of the British delegation Vicky Campbell says.





It is worth noting that the UK delegation members already paid visit to Kazakhstan in September, 2016.

“We liked Almaty. Your people are friendly and open-hearted. On our part, we expect well-organized interesting games that will help us find new friends,” said Mrs. Campbell.

“The UK wishes to all the participants a pleasant and productive stay in the Universiade, successful performance and memories that will last for the rest of the life,” she added.



Source: almaty2017.com