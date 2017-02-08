EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:56, 08 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Winter Universiade 2017 flame put out in Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 28th World Winter Universiade flame has been put out at the closing ceremony in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    null null

    The flame was put out to the accompaniment of poet Yerkebulan Kainazar and composer Khamit Shangaliyev's song Alau performed by Dastan Orazbekov, Ali Okapov and Ademi.

    null  

    The sparkle of the flame will remain in the hearts of athletes and guests of the Universiade.


    null
    Kazakhstan ended its performance at the Universiade in the second spot of the overall medal tally, collecting 11 gold, eight silver and 17 bronze medals.

    null null  

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Sport Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!