Winter Universiade 2017: Serik Sapiyev named Mayor of Athletes’ Village

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Olympic boxing champion Serik Sapiyev has become a mayor of the Athletes' Village, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Universiade Directorate.

“Kazakhstani boxer, honored master of sports, two-time world champion and Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev has been appointed Mayor of the Athletes’ Village where all the foreign delegations and volunteers will be accommodated during the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty,” the organizers said.

The Mayor of the Athletes’ Village will meet foreign delegations and will participate in welcoming ceremonies and ceremonies of hoisting the flags.

Besides, the Mayor will have to perform other duties, such as to help sportsmen and other guests living in the Athletes’ Village and to ensure comfortable stay and rest of the sportsmen in the village.

“It is a great honor for me to be appointed as Mayor of the Athletes’ Village and be a part of such large-scale sport event. It is also a responsible mission for me. A big number of sportsmen are expected to arrive in Almaty. They will come to compete and prove who is stronger and faster and to demonstrate their high achievements in sport. We would like our village to be a prototype of peaceful co-existence of various people and cultures in the world,” Serik Sapiyev said.

The Athletes’ Village is expected to accommodate more than 3,000 representatives of delegations, including international volunteers from Russia, Ukraine, South Korea, China, the U.S. and other countries –100 people in total. The capacity of the village is 5,000 people. The opening ceremony of the Athletes’ Village will be held on January 24, 2017.