Winter Universiade-2017 to feature 12 sports and involve 8 facilities in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty will feature 12 sports and 8 sports facilities, head of the directorate for preparation and holding of the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty Nail Nurov told at the CCS media briefing today.

"Presently, eight sports facilities are preparing for hosting 12 sports of the Universiade-2017. Moreover, two new ice palaces are being constructed specially for the Games. It's a sport complex for three thousand seats and the ice palace for 12 thousand seats," Nurov said noting that 166 days were left before the tipoff of the Games.

According to him, for the first time in the history of the Winter Universiades, an athletes' village for about five thousand people has been built in Astana.

N. Nurov also informed that 191 athletes from Kazakhstan are expected to take part in the Games. 58 countries submitted their requests for participation. It is believed that about two thousand athletes and about one thousand officials will come to Almaty to participate in the Games.