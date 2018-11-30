EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 30 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Wintery weather to descend on Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wintery weather with snowfalls, blizzards and gusty wind will settle in in Kazakhstan in early December, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. 

    Meteorologists predict that at first cold atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most regions of the country.

    However, powerful anticyclone is expected to bring cold snap. After the anticyclone penetrates the territory of the country chances of precipitation will be low in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan and then in the rest of its territory.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!