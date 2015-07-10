Wisdom, knowledge and professionalism of N. Nazarbayev helped to develop Kazakhstan - Mongolian President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj sent a letter of congratulations to N. Nazarbayev on his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President of Mongolia stressed that wisdom, knowledge and professionalism of N. Nazarbayev and his experience in world politics contributed greatly to development of Kazakhstan.

He also noted the efforts of N. Nazarbayev aimed at expansion and development of friendly relations between Mongolia and Kazakhstan based on the principle of partnership for the good of the people of both countries.

The President of Mongolia also wished N. Nazarbayev strong health, happiness and success in his work.