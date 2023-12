With 5,993 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan's tally stands at 779,927

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 779,927, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

590 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 1,491 in Almaty, 217 in Shymkent, 260 in Akmola region, 320 in Aktobe region, 412 in Almaty region, 401 in Atyrau region, 175 in East Kazakhstan, 129 in Zhambyl region, 136 in West Kazakhstan, 750 in Karaganda region, 271 in Kostanay region, 130 in Kyzylorda region, 223 in Mangistau region, 236 in Pavlodar region, 88 in Turkestan region, 74 in Turkestan region.