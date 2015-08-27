Withdrawal of counter-terrorism forces from Afghanistan prompts gloomy forecasts - Daulbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gradual withdrawal of counter-terrorism forces from Afghanistan prompts gloomy forecasts, believes Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev.

At the 13th session of the prosecutors general of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday in Astana, Prosecutor General Daulbayev stressed that Kazakhstan, as many other countries in the world, tries to prevent its citizens from joining terrorist groups operating abroad. "Relevant authorities constantly monitor the situation to prevent recruitment of Kazakhstanis by terrorist groups. And in this light gradual withdrawal of international counter-terrorism forces from Afghanistan prompts gloomy forecasts," he said. Mr. Daulbayev also noted that despite concerted efforts against extremism and terrorism the problem is still there. According to him, one should always bear in mind that there are international terrorist groups scattered around the Middle East, Central and Southeast Asia.