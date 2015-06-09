Without common accord, there is no tolerance - Bishop Hovhannisyan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions can become an effective instrument having impact on the global trends in the religious sphere, believes Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan, the Primate of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

"Each Congress, each session of the Secretariat demonstrates how we can fight religious extremism. This is our message, our joint prayer regardless of religion we belong to. Without common accord, there is no tolerance. We should call on all people not to use religion as a weapon. We, as religious leaders, can convene and discuss problems, if there are any," His Grace Bishop Marcos Hovhannisyan said at the 14th session of the Secretariat of the Congress in Astana on Tuesday. He also noted that the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana has become one of the important dialogue platforms for religious leaders around the world. "It can also become an effective instruments having impact on the global trends in the religious sphere," the Primate of the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church added.