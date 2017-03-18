Without National Fund situation in Kazakhstan would be deplorable - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the President, without National Fund, situation in Kazakhstan would be deplorable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"You seem to forget, when we developed "Strategy-2050" we had dozens of difficulties on our way, I mentioned it", the Head of State said during his interview with leading Kazakh media outlets when asked about emerging risks and challenges.

"The future is in the hands of Allah alone, but still, when assessing our situation, we can make predictions", added Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As the President noted, risks and challenges depend, among other things, "on the state of affairs in neighboring countries and in the world economy, as well as on the peace within the country." In this regard, Kazakhstan needs to be flexible, but it is always necessary to adhere to the general development line. "Who thought that in one year the price for our export products would drop so much. Nobody expected that, none of the experts predicted it. We lost 40 percent of financial revenues during the year", he noted.

Head of State stressed that if the National Fund had not been established and we were not prepared for the crisis, today the situation in the country would be deplorable.

In the new Address President outlined priorities for further development.

As Mr. Nazarbayev noted, it is necessary to continue to implement industrialization program, develop small and medium business, improve social situation and monitor health and education as well as to eliminate internal shortcomings.