    17:41, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Without NPP electricity shortage might soar in Kazakhstan – Senate Speaker

    Without NPP electricity shortage might soar in Kazakhstan – Senate Speaker
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev shared his thoughts on the need to build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    According to the Senate Chairman, it is of the utmost importance that the citizens of our country make a principled decision regarding the necessity of the NPP. The decision is up to the citizens of Kazakhstan. 
    Ashimbayev believes that it will be near to impossible for us to solve the issue of electricity shortage without constructing the NPP. The electricity shortage will continue to rise exponentially.
    He asserts that this situation is not unique to Kazakhstan.
    “The United States, for example, which has a significant surplus, is preparing for a deficit. This is due to the fact that the country is investing heavily in new technologies, new enterprises, and the development of big data centers that utilize artificial intelligence. These endeavors consume a great deal of electricity,” Maulen Ashimbayev added.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Author
    Nariman Mergalym
